Verus Financial Partners Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VO traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $244.59. The company had a trading volume of 236,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,885. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.23. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

