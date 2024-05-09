Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 217,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in enCore Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 541,050 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,519,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

enCore Energy Stock Performance

Shares of enCore Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,197. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $888.62 million, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.07. enCore Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

enCore Energy ( NASDAQ:EU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that enCore Energy Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EU shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on enCore Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EU

About enCore Energy

(Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.