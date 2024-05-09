Arlington Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. ACM Research comprises approximately 1.2% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after acquiring an additional 399,854 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in ACM Research by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,839 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP raised its holdings in ACM Research by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,195,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 39,207 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 1,057,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 767,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,434 shares of company stock worth $4,375,572. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 267,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

