Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL) Shares Sold by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBJL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,854,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,325,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,282,000 after purchasing an additional 749,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period.

Shares of TBJL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.61. 1,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49.

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (TBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

