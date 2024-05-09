Arlington Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after purchasing an additional 308,843 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,053,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 114,097 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,558 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,471,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ remained flat at $19.20 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,889. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.