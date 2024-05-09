MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MoneyLion Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MoneyLion stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.55. 52,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,515. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $826.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.68. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

In other news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $472,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MoneyLion news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $57,739.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 87,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $5,735,123.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,108,511.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

