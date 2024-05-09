Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 96,834 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,834 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 25.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Ameresco Stock Performance

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $26.61. 51,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,491. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.