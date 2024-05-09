Fosun International Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fosun International Ltd lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.2% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,177,879. The company has a market capitalization of $734.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.