BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of above $2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.31. 95,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,588. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.33.

BWX Technologies last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $599.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.43.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

