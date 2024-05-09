29,936 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,578,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,214,652. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.62.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

