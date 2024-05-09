Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,571 Shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,571 shares during the period. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF comprises 1.5% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGT. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000.

Get Global X MSCI Argentina ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ARGT stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.16. 177,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.