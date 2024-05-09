Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,063,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,283,000 after purchasing an additional 403,905 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,489,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 148,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,206,273 shares of company stock valued at $178,543,602. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR remained flat at $21.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 26,915,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,238,125. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 237.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.