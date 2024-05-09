Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $132,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,971,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,557,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,046. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

