Blume Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VYM stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.15. The company had a trading volume of 220,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.13.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

