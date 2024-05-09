Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.74 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,778,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 57,285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 700,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 698,884 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,555,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,850,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.64. 914,144 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

