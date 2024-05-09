Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Given New $1.30 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.45 to $1.30 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 121.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Markforged Stock Down 3.8 %
MKFG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 174,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,096. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Markforged has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.60.
Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative net margin of 110.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markforged
Markforged Company Profile
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Markforged
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.