Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 42 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 707.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,335,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $539,000. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 109,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $166,212,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.99. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.32 and a 52-week high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.