Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 42 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 707.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,335,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $539,000. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 109,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $166,212,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.99. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.32 and a 52-week high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

