T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR) Shares Acquired by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 120,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of TOTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.87. 2,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,286. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.16.

About T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.