Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:KJUL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.66. 5,474 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $141.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

