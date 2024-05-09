Vivo Capital LLC Sells 350,000 Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Vivo Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 9.27% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 2,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 878.58%. Analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

