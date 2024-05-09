Performa Ltd US LLC Purchases 7,251 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 9.5% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,284. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

