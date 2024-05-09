Vivo Capital LLC Has $36.13 Million Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Vivo Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,194 shares during the quarter. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.0% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 5.39% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $36,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ TARS traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 476,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,329. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.93. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $145,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $749,578 in the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TARS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.