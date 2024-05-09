iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.9% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,332. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

