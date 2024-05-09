Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Announces Earnings Results

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 107.29% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Zeta Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Zeta Global stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 672,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,977. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZETA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

