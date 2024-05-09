Bogart Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,767,881. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.