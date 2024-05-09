Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RVLV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.38.

NYSE RVLV traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. 32,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,351. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 452.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Revolve Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

