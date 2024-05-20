Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT at $140.20

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AeroVironment

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other AeroVironment news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $193.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.05. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $88.24 and a fifty-two week high of $197.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.