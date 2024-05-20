Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHAB. SVB Leerink raised Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Enhabit Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $413.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,543.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

