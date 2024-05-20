Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $175.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.67.

DRI opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.47. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

