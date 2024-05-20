American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.9 %

AMH opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,476 shares of company stock valued at $331,919 and have sold 60,263 shares valued at $2,212,078. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 172,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 64,131 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 123,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.