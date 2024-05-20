BRC’s (BRCC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get BRC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRC

BRC Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BRCC opened at $5.79 on Thursday. BRC has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. On average, analysts predict that BRC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRC by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. QVIDTVM Management LLC raised its stake in BRC by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 411,231 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in BRC by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,157 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth $2,140,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 106,550.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.