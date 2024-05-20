CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CVB Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $17.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

