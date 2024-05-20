TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $124,412.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,211,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 1,903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $166,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,691.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,613 shares of company stock valued at $31,878,294 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 58,269 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $137.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $139.93.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

