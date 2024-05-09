AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue May 24 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a may 24 dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 11th.

AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 73.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

