Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised Revolve Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

