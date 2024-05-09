Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

