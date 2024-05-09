Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June accounts for about 2.6% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FJUN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of FJUN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,082 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

