T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $31,454,575.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 688,176,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,057,946,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $31,454,575.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 688,176,641 shares in the company, valued at $111,057,946,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,537,157 shares of company stock worth $1,062,270,599. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $162.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $190.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.