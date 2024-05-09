SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPYV traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.98. 131,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

