Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 6,235 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May comprises 4.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 5.53% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 34.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 58.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.0 %

BMAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 47,617 shares. The stock has a market cap of $110.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.