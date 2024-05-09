Performa Ltd US LLC Increases Holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Oatly Group comprises about 0.1% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,805 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 88,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,812 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 188,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $714.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.19. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 49.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTLY. DA Davidson started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.11.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

