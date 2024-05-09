Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Boosted by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VBR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,320. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.79 and its 200 day moving average is $175.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
