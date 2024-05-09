Performa Ltd US LLC Purchases 7,964 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.0% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after acquiring an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after buying an additional 71,097 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.96. 71,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,158. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

