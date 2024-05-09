Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,816 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April comprises 2.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 40,986 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 46.6% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 21.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock remained flat at $39.81 during trading hours on Thursday. 154,029 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a market cap of $230.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

