Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $66.84. 31,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,168. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $84.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.17.

View Our Latest Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.