Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Issues Earnings Results

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Kyndryl stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $25.80. 504,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,026. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.