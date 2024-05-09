Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $152.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $152.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

