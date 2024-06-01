MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

MBIA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. MBIA has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MBIA will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MBIA during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in MBIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

