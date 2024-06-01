Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LSEA opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.11. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $294.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $24,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,840,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,044,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Michael Forsum bought 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.60. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 446,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,511.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $24,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,840,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,044,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,430 shares of company stock worth $334,788. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 479,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 22.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.