Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWC

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.6 %

HWC stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,786,000 after purchasing an additional 249,944 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,064,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,822,000 after buying an additional 142,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.6% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 357,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.